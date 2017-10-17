Malacanang pointed to the media's "massive coverage" of slain teenagers why many Filipinos believed that extrajudicial killings were happening.

In a statement on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella noted the results of September Pulse Asia survey, showing, among others, that 73 percent of respondents said extrajudicial killings are happening in the implementation of the campaign against illegal drugs.

"(W)e understand why many survey respondents may think so, given the massive media coverage of the Caloocan youth killings during the survey period," Abella said.

Abella added, "these suspicions, however, must always be validated by investigation and evidence, and that is the job of the Philippine National Police Internal Affairs Service (PNP-IAS), as well as the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), if ordered to investigate such incidents."

On the 76 percent of respondents expressing concern that what happened to Kian de los Santos may happen to them or to someone they know, he said the sentiment is understandable.

Delos Santos, a 17-year old teenager, was allegedly shot dead by policemen during their anti-drug operations last August.

"We also share the concern of many Filipinos over unlawful killings possibly perpetrated in the anti-drug campaign. As we have previously said, even one death is one too many. The President has made it absolutely clear that killing unarmed suspects who do not resist arrest is never allowed and will be punished," Abella said.

He also said the Duterte administration has been open to the idea on the Catholic Church helping with the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Pulse Asia has said 58 percent of respondents believed that the leaders of the Catholic Church must help with the rehabilitation of drug dependents.

Abella said it was unfortunate that the Church has been a staunch critic of the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

"We appeal to the Catholic Church hierarchy to encourage some of its leaders to be more cautious in their pronouncements that drive a wedge among the flock. These same leaders are at the core of the division within the Church that is proving to be an impediment to the complementary work of the church and government," he said.

"Having said this, we urge them to pro-actively help government in the second phase of our anti-illegal drug campaign, which is focused on the rehabilitation and treatment of drug dependents, which include the restoration of mental, spiritual, and psycho-emotional health," Abella added.

With the return of anti-narcotics operations to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Abella said the Palace expects the focus to shift to arrests of drug lords and narco-politicians, the interdiction of smuggled or locally made drugs, and the prevention and rehabilitation of addiction, in collaboration with local government units, Church, civil society, and community groups.

He expressed hope this new campaign against drugs will continue to win near-universal support, while addressing the public’s concern over unlawful suspect deaths.

Abella also welcomed the Pulse Asia’s September 2017 survey showing more 8 out of 10 Filipinos support the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

"This goes to show that our people appreciate the Administration’s efforts to reduce the incidence of crime and make the streets safer and the communities more peaceful," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS