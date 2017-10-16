President Rodrigo Duterte said he will declare revolutionary government if those people who allegedly plotting destabilization against him cause chaos.

“I was elected by the people. And if I sense that the country is about to go overboard, I will declare revolutionary government,” he said in a TV interview with government station PTV-4 last Friday.

Once the country becomes chaotic because of the alleged destabilization plot of his critics involving the Communist Party of the Philippines which claimed is being funded by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Duterte said he will not be afraid to arrest them all.

“If your destabilization... it’s a bit chaotic, I will not hesitate to declare a revolutionary government until the end of my term,” he said. “And I will arrest all of you, and we can go to a full-scale war against the Reds.”

“I’m not threatening. Just remember that. If I think you’re about to take over the nation, I won, you have destabilized the government and it seems they will be a new (leader), watch out,” Duterte added.

He said he will not declare martial law because it will require him to go to Congress.

Duterte added the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police knows that the Communist Party of the Philippines is the most active group involved in the destabilization plot against the country and he will not sympathize with them.

Duterte said his move will be the same as former President Corazon Aquino.

“Just like your hero, heroine, President Corazon Aquino declared a martial law. Ten.. about to then changed her mind a few hours and declared a revolutionary government,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS