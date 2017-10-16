Malacanang on Sunday announced the suspension of classes in all levels, both public and private schools including work in the government nationwide due to a two-day transport strike on Monday.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the suspension, based on Memorandum Circular 28, is to “minimize public convenience” that will arise from the planned transport strike.

Abella said it’s up to Congress, the Supreme Court, independent bodies, and constitutional commission to make their own declarations. It will also be up to private employers to decide if they will suspend work, he added.

Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operator Nationwide ( Piston) with No to Jeepney Phase Out coalition are set to hold a protest against the government’s modernization plan.

The group will set foot at Cubao, Monumento- Malabon, Novaliches, Litex, Welcome Rotonda, Sta. Mesa, Tondo and Alabang. Transport operators in Region IV and Region XI will also join.

In a statement by Piston leader George San Mateo and Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog, they want the government to junk its jeepney phaseout program.

"Contrary to government's claims, ( President Rodrigo) Duterte's phaseout progran, through the Department of Transportation's Omnibus Franchsing Guidelines, is not modernization but an abandonment of its constitutional duty to provide safe, efficient and affordable mass transport system," the statement said.

"The Duterte administration wants to massacre the livelihood of over 600,000 PUJ drivers and 300,000 small operators and turn our PUJ's operations into a milking cow of his big business cronies." it said.

It said fares under the new jeepney models will jump from to P20 from present P8 minimum daily fare.

The Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board asked the protesters to not harass jeepney drivers who will not join the protest.

“Let’s give the other jeepney drivers a chance if they want to serve the public, don’t harass them,” LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada said in a radio interview.

She added they will monitor passengers who will be stranded because of the strike. Authorities will provide free bus rides. Ella Dionisio/DMS