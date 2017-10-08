Six soldiers were wounded in an ambush by alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Iloilo province last Friday night.

Capt. Eduardo Precioso, spokesman of the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, said Saturday the incident occurred in the vicinity of Brgy Pangilihan, Januiay, Iloilo around 10:45 pm.

Precioso said the troops were on board military trucks after conducting a community support program at Brgy. Panuran, Januiay when an improvised bomb exploded.

“Only one soldier was injured from the blast and the other five soldiers only had minor bruises as they jumped out and manuevered from the vehicle,” he said.

Precioso said the Army's community support program aims to deliver development information and community development programs in the different barangays in coordination with the local government unit in the area.

Precioso said the use of “improvised explosive device (IED)... clearly shows that the CPP ( Communist Party of the Philippines)-NPA ( New People's Army) terrorists violates the comprehensive agreement on respect for human right and the international humanitarian law, to which the government of the Philippines and the CPP-NPA are signatories to ban the use of landmines.” .

“The inhumane act of the CPP-NPA terrorist demonstrate that they are anti-development and anti-social,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS