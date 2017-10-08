Ten drug suspects were killed while 136 were arrested in a 24-hour simultaneous operation conducted by Bulacan Provincial Police last Thursday.

In a report Friday, Senior Superintendent Romeo Caramat Jr, Bulacan provincial director, said 23 police stations including the Provincial Public Safety Company and Provincial Intelligence Branch conducted the operation.

Based on the report, three people were killed in Malolos City; two in Norzagaray; one in Bocaue; one in Calumpit; one in Hagonoy; one in Pandi; and one in Plaridel.

Authorities recovered 377 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of shabu. six firearms, 11 sachets of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two motorcycles.

Arrested suspects will face appropriate criminal complaints, the report said.

Camarat said the Bulacan police is implementing its intensified campaign against illegal drugs otherwise known as “Project Double Barrel Reloaded” and all other forms of criminality.

Last August 15, Bulacan police killed a total of 32 drug suspects in a similar simultaneous operation. Ella Dionisio/DMS