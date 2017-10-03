Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said relieved Caloocan cops who will not attend or quit their retraining may face dismissal.

During the opening ceremony of the Focused Reformation and Moral Enhancement for Police officer in Camp Bagong Diwa, Dela Rosa said those who will quit or fail to join the retraining may face "grave misconduct, neglect of duty tantamount to dismissal."

The disciplinary training will last for 30 days in Camp Bagong Diwa.

A total of 1,157 relieved Caloocan cops were present during the ceremony.

Dela Rosa said the purpose of the retraining is for police officers to be better and he recalled the Caloocan City Police won the best city police station award last August 16.

"I want to show them that we only did this (retraining) because we don't want you to be a mess," Dela Rosa said in an ambush interview.

According to Dela Rosa, the sessions will consist of physical training and lectures.

He said he's still proud of the achievements of the Caloocan cops in their campaign against illegal drugs.

National Capital Region Police Director Oscar Albyalde said the retraining is not a form of punishment.

"Remember, this is not a form of punishment but a measure to re-instill and remind you of your sworn allegiance and commitment to God, Country and People," he said in his speech.

Albayalde said this is the chance of the undisciplined to improve and prove themselves of their worth as police officers. Ella Dionisio/DMS