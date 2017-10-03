Malacanang slammed on Monday "self-styled watchdogs" calling for the ouster of the Philippines from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

"(S)elf-styled watchdogs of the Philippines’ human rights performance need to balance their call with legitimate organizations like the United Nations Human Right Council (UNHRC), which recognizes the work the Philippines does, given and despite its challenges," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a press briefing.

The Philippine Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Watch has urged the UN to revoke the Philippine membership at the UNHRC, citing the Duterte administration's continues "hardheaded position" against any UN investigation on the extrajudicial killings.

The group, composed of human rights and religious leaders, has accused the Philippine government of using the UN "as a platform to justify its crimes against the Filipino people."

Thousands of drug suspects have been killed in the war on drugs of the Duterte administration.

Abella added the Palace respects the rights of all, including the "extremely critical," to freely express their opinion of the government.

"The UN body’s unanimous adoption of its report on its review of the Philippines last month, highlighted the Philippines’ clarification of issues brought against it by local interest groups; as well as the Philippine government’s own recommendations on how the UNHRC can further strengthen its review processes in succeeding cycles," he said.

"Having said that, the Philippines, as an active member of the UNHRC and respects this body’s integrity, and will call out attempts to use it seemingly to advance certain interests and political agenda," Abella stressed. Celerina Monte/DMS