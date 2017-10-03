Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Monday President Rodrigo Duterte has his own source about 9,000 policemen involved on illegal drugs.

“We only contribute our intelligence report to him but he has his other sources where he get his estimate, so he (Duterte) is doing the final tab we just contribute,” Dela Rosa said.

“Some of the (report) comes from us, but the 9,000 that was his (Duterte) compilation from PDEA (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, from the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines, civilian intelligence other government agencies intelligence,” he added.

Dela Rosa assures that the PNP are “seriously addressing” the problem on scalawag policemen within their ranks.

“We are seriously addressing the problem you will see every now and then the Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF) arrest policemen who were involved in corruption and drugs,” he said.

“If you say that its totally addressed, I don’t think so. You cannot address totally. We arrest and file cases not to kill. Now if they fight, you have to protect yourself but at least we are addressing it we do not ignore the problem, we address the problem head on,” he added.

Last week, Duterte revealed the involvement of about 9,000 policemen in illegal drugs.

He made the statement while reiterating that the Chinese government has nothing to do with the illegal drugs that coming into Philippines. Robina Asido/DMS