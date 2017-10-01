Two alleged drug surrenderees died and four were wounded in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte on Saturday morning, police said.

Marwin Calina and Julius Antieta, died after the cars they were riding were shot by unidentified suspects in Brgy. 22 Bani at 5:10 am, said PO1 Michael Garcia of Bacarra municipal police station in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun.

Garcia said the victims were on their way to Bangui after watching a cockfight in Batac.

He said four short firearms were recovered in the vehicles of the victims.

Senior Supt. Jose Melencio Nartatez, Ilocos Norte provincial police director, said in an interview with dzBB, they are investigating if it was a shooting incident or an ambush.

He said the suspects are on board two cars going in the same direction as the victims.

Garcia said it should not be concluded that the incident is about drugs. He said other possible angles should be considered.

He said there are reports Calina and Antieta are among the drug surrenderees but they are not aware of the list.

Nartatez said the possible cause of the incident may involve drugs. “That (drugs) is the first and biggest cause... and we are looking at that carefully in our investigation”, he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS