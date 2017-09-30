The government forces have killed two drug personalities in a law enforcement operation in Sulu Province last Wednesday, a military spokesman said Friday.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesperson, identified the slain suspects as Alsidi Anji and Benjie Dumdaydi.

Petinglay said the joint elements of the Philippine Marine Ready Force Sulu and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency were conducting law enforcement operation when theyneutralized the suspects in Barangay Lambago, Luuk, Sulu at around 1:50 am.

“Anji and Dumdaydi were slain after resisting arrest by the government forces,” she said.

“Their remains were turned over to Arafi Hajiron, a barangay kagawad of Tubig Putih, Luuk, Sulu, and were brought by their relatives to Barangay Bulangsih, Panamao, Sulu,” she added.

Petinglay said the government forces also recovered war materials and illegal drugs from the possession of the suspects.

“Seized were a Garand rifle, 14 rounds of caliber .30 ball, shabu, and drug paraphernalia,” she said.

Lieutenant General Carlito Galvez, Jr., Western Mindanao Command head, said the military will continue to assist law enforcement agencies in curbing illegal drug operations in the province.

“This is another accomplishment attributable to the combined efforts of our troops and the PDEA,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS