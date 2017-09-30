The United States and Philippine Marines are set to start its bilateral exercises dubbed as Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat (KAMANDAG) on Monday.

Capt. Maria Rowena Dalmacio, Philippine Marine spokesperson, said the formal opening ceremony of the exercise will be held at the Headquarters Philippine Marine Corps, Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Monday.

Dalmacio said the exercise that will run until October 11 will be conducted in different areas, including Clark and Basa Air Base in Pampanga; Marine Barracks Gregorio Lim in Ternate, Cavite; Crow Valley in Tarlac; Ft Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija; Naval Education and Training Command in San Antonio, Zambales; and Aurora province.

“The KAMANDAG is a bilateral exercise which focuses on capability development on humanitarian assistance and disaster response, internal security operations and counter terrorism,” she said.

“The joint military exercises will also focus on revitalizing the interoperability of the Philippines and US militaries in post crisis response through the conduct of disaster rehabilitation and rural development projects,” she added.

Dalmacio said the among the activities that are part of the exercises were the conduct of Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP) and Medical Action Program (MEDCAP) in Northern Luzon particularly in Casiguran, Aurora.

She noted although the bilateral exercises will just be opened formally some US forces have started the Engineering Civic Action Program (ENCAP) activities in Casiguran, Aurora since early this month.

Dalmacio said there were less than 10 members of Japanese Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) that also support the ongoing ENCAP activity in Aurora.

“Local residents will benefit from the MEDCAP, and two schools in Casiguran, Aurora will benefit from the ENCAP. The Japanese Ground Self Defense Force also participates in the ENCAP by augmenting engineers on the said event,” she said.

Dalmacio said KAMANDAG also includes conduct of the amphibious landing exercises in Zambales but she noted this time the activity is related to humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

“With the coming of the new equipment of the Philippine Marine Corps, an exercise will be conducted simulating the amphibious landing. With the generosity of the US Marine Corps, they let us utilize their vessel as a platform for the exercise,” she said.

Last year, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced the removal of Phiblex from the list of exercises that the United States and the Philippine forces hold every year.

The removal of Phiblex was made after President Rodrigo Duterte announced that he wants to stop war games with US. Robina Asido/DMS