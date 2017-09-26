The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Monday the start of a two-day strike by jeepney drivers and operators is " very minimal".

The situation in San Juan City, Mandaluyong City,Malabon City , Las Pinas City and Marikina City is normal. There are jeepneys boarding commuters in Taguig, said LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada in a forwarded message in Viber from the local government units.

The Pinagkaisang Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and Stop and Go Coalition led the transport strike against the government's program to modernize jeepneys plying the streets.

Lizada said 23 government vehicles and 36 buses were dispatched as of 11:33 am. which catered 3, 540 passengers from the estimated 5600 commuters that will be affected.

She said out of 10 million riders, only .3 percent were affected by the strike and the "rest of the passengers were able to take (PUJ) Public Utility Jeepney".

The situation is normal in Pampanga , Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Bataan, Zambales. There were no reported stranded passengers in Malolos and Sta. Maria Bulacan which are affected by the strike, Lizada said.

"San Ildefonso, San Rafael and Baliuag Bulacan are almost normal" but there were some PUJs who joined the strike, she said.

Jeepneys in Bulcan with route of Sta. Maria to Monumento, Sta. Maria-Malolos, and Sta. Maria -Meycauayan joined the strike, she said.

"To accommodate stranded passengers particularly in Malolos, Bulacan, the Municipal government has provided free transportation of pass using private vehicles such as trucks", Radio Group and Confederation of Transport in Bulacan said in message forwarded by Lizada.

She said the situation in Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Davao were normal despite the transport strike.