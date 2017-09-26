The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Monday Grab and Uber are "doing visual checks" after Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) reported their vehicles are being used to transport illegal drugs.

"Now what they are doing because of the incident in Manila, the Grab and Uber...they are doing visual check", PNP spokesman Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director General Aaron Aquino issued an advisory on Monday warning the drivers and operators of the two ride hailing companies after a drug suspect allegedly hired the services of their drivers to deliver illegal drugs.

"Services offered by local TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Services), such as Grab and UBER, are doorstep express deliveries using cars and motorbikes which are covered by insurance and real-time tracking and notification alerts", PDEA said in a press release.

Jovet Atillano, 32, a suspected illegal drug pusher who sell drugs online was arrested in a buy-bust operation of PDEA in a condominium unit in Mandaluyong City last September 19.

Aquino said in the press release that based on their investigation the suspect hired TNVS drivers to deliver illegal drugs concealed inside packages to the house of the customers.

Carlos said Grab and Uber drivers are documenting the delivery. The two firms will ask the sender to see what is the package before it will be delivered.

"They're asking the sender that if it is possible for the driver to see the item to be delivered and another important thing is the documentation", he said.

"It becomes now a contract if there is a sender of the item , must state there that it has no contraband or any item that is illegal (drugs)", he added.. Alanna Ambi/DMS