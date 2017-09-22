President Rodrigo Duterte has renewed his commitment to certify as urgent the passage of the proposed tax reform measure and the Bangsamoro Basic Law during his meeting with the congressional leaders.

In the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council meeting in Malacanang on Wednesday night, among the items discussed were the BBL and the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Act (TRAIN).

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza presented the BBL, while Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III discussed the TRAIN.

"In the course of the discussion, the President agreed to certify as urgent the proposed measures on BBL and TRAIN," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Among those who attended the three-hour meeting were Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, Senators Ralph Recto, Vicente Sotto III, and Franklin Drilon, House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez and Ilocos Norte Representative Rodolfo Farinas, and some Cabinet officials.

LEDAC, which was created through Republic Act No. 7640 in 1992 serves as a consultative and advisory body to the President, Chair of the National Economic and Development Authority Board, on certain programs and policies essential to the realization of the goals of the national economy.

It also serves as a venue to facilitate high level policy discussions on vital issues and concerns affecting national development. Celerina Monte/DMS