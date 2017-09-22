President Rodrigo Duterte visited war-torn Marawi City for the fifth time on Thursday while thousands of Filipinos held protests in different parts of the country.

Duterte went to Marawi late Thursday afternoon where he distributed goods, watches and eyewears to the soldiers pursuing the Islamic State-inspired Maute terrorists.

He said that ending the Marawi crisis was just around the corner.

He said that when the operations were over, the government troops would just quietly leave the area as there was no need to celebrate the victory.

Duterte was accompanied by Defense Secretary Delfin Loorrenzana, Presidential Adviser on Military Affairs Arthur Tabaquero, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Eduardo A?o and Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence Go.

The President also brought with him some artists, such as Paolo Santos, Jimmy Bondoc and Arnel Ignacio to provide entertainment to the troops. Celerina Monte/DMS