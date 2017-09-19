Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Ano confirmed the death of Maute brothers, leaving Omar Maute and Isnilon Hapilon as leaders of the remaining group of fighters resisting the military in Marawi.

“Based on the custodial debriefing of those captured and who surrendered, only Omar Maute is still alive, Abdullah, Madi and Oto were all dead, there are also two Maute siblings there who were not prominent, but we feel that they are not significant,” he said.

“There are two main groups now left one is led by Hapilon and mostly these are from Basilan and the group led by Omar Maute,” he said.

“He (Hapilon) is still inside the main battle area, based on our intel. He is considering other options but we will make sure to address.... As much as possible we don’t want Hapilon to leave the main battle area alive,” Ano added.

Ano said some foreign terrorists are still in the main battle area within the city. “Yes there are about 10 foreign fighters mostly are Indonesians and Malaysians,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the military are still clearing around 10 hectares in Marawi.

“According to our troops on the ground we are nearly finishing this. Only 10 hectares are needed to be cleared. So it's small already, 10 hectares is about one fourth of this camp,” he said.

“I am confident that the soldiers, airmen, sailors, marines, policemen and coast guards will be able to accomplish their mission sooner than expected. I would like to close this message to the enemies of the state, your government security forces, the AFP, the PNP, the PCG will remain strong, able and committed to defeat all threat to national security and I mean all threats foreign or domestic,” he added.

“We will not allow any of them to get a foothold of even an inch or our sovereign territory and every soldier, airmen, sailor, marine policemen and coast guard will be true to that commitment up to the point of offering the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that peace and security will reign in Marawi and all parts of the country,” Lorenzana noted.

Lorenzana said based on their latest record the number of government fatalities are still at 149 while the enemy killed has reached to 673. Robina Asido/DMS