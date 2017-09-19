A new coalition composed of over 50 organizations known as Tindig Pilipinas, who are fighting for a "responsible, democratic and accountable government" was launched on Monday.

"Tindig Pilipinas is a natural coming together of over 50 different individual organizations as of last month from various hubs as well as political parties and figures basically spouse the same principles and agree that we need more asserted action", said Cheche Lazaro, moderator of the event said.

The group pointed out in a statement the growing number of poor victims from the war on drugs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The group mentioned the death of 17-year old Kian Delos Santos, 19-year old Carl Arnaiz who were allegedly shot by police officers in different incidents and 14-year old Reynaldo de Guzman who was found stabbed 30 times .

"We are in the dark about of the full extent of these killings. The recent gruesome murders of Carl Arnaiz shot fuve times and Reynaldo De Guzman stabbed 30 times, only served to emphasize that the rule of the gun has replaced the rule of law", Tindig Pilipinas said in a statement.

On Thursday, the 45th anniversary of martial law, Tindig Pilipinas has scheduled a 2 pm at the UP Chapel followed by the unveiling of the Jose Diokno monument at the Commission on Human Rights office at 5 pm. At 7 pm, there is a concert at the Commission on Human Rights.

Tindig Pilipinas pointed out the impeachment threats on the Ombudsman and the Supreme Court and the cutting of budgets of the Commission on Human Rights.

The group said the long time alliances of the country are being disregarded while foreign policy has been "compromised".

"Instead of being a voice of reason, our country has been polarized, notorious for its imprudence and recklessness, our communities paralyzed in fear", it said.

"Community interventions are viewed with suspicion while China, known to be the source of our drug scourage , is kowtowed to", it added.

Senator Francis Pangilinan and critics of President Rodrigo Duterte like Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senator Sonny Trillanes and Representative Gary Alejano were present.

"Our support...is still in the level of personal although in the minority of the senate all the senators supports this administrative and our strategy includes convincing our other fellows in the houses in the the coming days to support this administrative", Pangilinan said.

Alejano said the coalision is not made to protect former President Benigno Aquino after the Office of the Ombudsman has affirmed its indictment for graft and usurpation of authority regarding the Mamasapano operation in 2015 where 44 Special Action Forces members died.

"This group , this is not the Liberal Party. In fact, I was asked if we are doing this for President Noynoy because he will be detained I said no because President Aquino, if he is at fault he should face that because he is capable of doing that. He can defend himself", he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS