At least two people were reported killed in a landslide caused by heavy rain brought by Tropical Depression Maring in Rizal province early Tuesday morning.

Romina Marasigan, National Risk Reduction and Manangement Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson, said Justine Fundal and Jude Fundal died in Brgy. Dolores, Taytay, Rizal.

Marasigan said the victims were among those who did not evacuate their houses despite the call of the local government to conduct pre-emptive evacuation.

“We have some incidents reported because of the continuous rain. It is unfortunate that two teenagers died because of landslide that happened in Taytay, Rizal, despite the call of our local disaster risk reduction and management officer to evacuate. We reported some residents who did not evacuate and we are saddened that we have reported fatalities because of this,” she said.

Marasigan said the NDRRMC also recorded landslides in other areas of Rizal province and Nasugbu in Batangas but there is no report of casualties.

In a report, the Calabarzon regional police recorded one casualty in a landslide in Lucena City in Quezon province.

Marasigan said the NDRRMC is validating the report.

As of 12 pm yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard has recorded a total of 453 passengers, 99 rolling cargoes, 11 vessels and one motor boat stranded in different ports in Bicol region.

Marasigan said floods were reported in different parts of Metro Manila.

“There were flooding incidents monitored in Metro Manila including the cities of Malabon, Quezon, Paranaque, Pasig and we also recorded (flooding) in provinces of Camarines Norte, Quezon, Laguna, Rizal and Batangas,” she said.

Marasigan said there are evacuations in the affected provinces but she did noot say how many were affected.

“We are currently coordinating with the local government because there are on-going evacuation especially in the areas of Quezon, Laguna, Rizal and Batangas,” she said.

“We also enforced forced evacuation especially in coastal areas where we expect the possible increase of water level,” she added.

“Because the storm has landed we expect that these areas will continue to experience rain that is why at this point we do not yet have exact number of the affected families,” Marasigan said.

She said the NDRRMC Operation Center remained on blue alert status to monitor the situation in the areas affected by the weather disturbance. Robina Asido/DMS