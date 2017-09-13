The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board approved on Tuesday 10 projects, including the proposed subway in Metro Manila.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said NEDA Secretary Ernesto Pernia, who is the vice chair of the NEDA Board, presided over the meeting in Malacanang.

"Today's meeting was approved and authorized by the President due to other concerns that came about today, allowing Vice Chair to proceed, and with quorum established despite work suspension," he said.

Duterte is still in Davao City.

Abella said the NEDA Board approved the Metro Manila Subway Project, Phase I.

The subway project will run from Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City and will end at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Paranaque City. Its initial investment requirement is estimated at P355.6 billion.

The project also involves construction of a 28-hectare training center and depot, as well as and other related facilities. Implementation period is from 2018 to mid-2025.

Abella said the NEDA Board also approved the Department of Public Works and Highways' improvement of growth corridors in Mindanao and the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon Bridges construction project.

Also given the green light were the 18 month validity extension of the Asian Development Bank loan for Improvement and Institutional Development Project, Philippine National Railways-South Long Haul and South Commuter Line Projects, increase in cost of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit, Lower Agno Irrigation System Improvement Project, and change in mode of implementation for the Clark International Airport Expansion Project.

The NEDA Board also gave its nod on the Chico River Pump Irrigation Project subject to the inclusion of Department of Finance in the Project Management Team and the regular monitoring of NEDA.

However, the interagency body deferred the approval of the implementation plan for the New Centennial Water Source - Kaliwa Dam Project and the UMALPAS Housing Cooperative's Medium Rise Building Project. Celerina Monte/DMS