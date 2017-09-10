President Rodrigo Duterte claimed Saturday that Senator Antonio Trillanes IV has bank accounts in different countries.

In his speech during the 26th Mindanao Business Conference in Cagayan de Oro City, Duterte announced that he will reveal the" Chinese joint accounts" of Trillanes in a few days.

"I'm coming out with Trillanes bank deposit all over. Now I already got it. He thought I cannot do it, so I am giving you in a few days the number of deposits that he has with his Chinese joint accounts. It's all over: Hongkong, Australia, America," Duterte said.

Duterte made his announcement after Trillanes accused during the Senate Blue Ribbon committee hearing last Thursday that the president's son and son-in-law of having over a hundred million pesos on their bank accounts.

Duterte also criticized Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

"Even the Ombudsman. So what's the problem? They criticized me for what? Due process or human rights but what do you do, selective justice... Morales is doing selective justice," he said.

"While Sereno she's running the Supreme Court as if its a private firm," he added.

Duterte said there are government officials who are using first class accommodation during their travels abroad.

"If I go abroad I've always led a simple life... now in the government I am telling my cabinet members all of you should ride economy class...then these high officials they travel first class. Don't not do that," he said. Robina Asido/DMS