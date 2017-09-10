President Rodrigo Duterte said Saturday he will abolish three government agencies.

In a speech ending the 26th Mindanao Business Conference in Cagayan de Oro, Duterte said he will abolish the Road Board and the Sugar Regulatory Board. He did not name the third one.

"If we are not able to control corruption in government nothing will happen to us. ...When I go back next week I will abolish one two, three agencies. The Road Board. They have to go. The Sugar Regulatory Board I will abolish it, just place it in an office," he said.

Duterte mentioned that there was a person in who has three consultancies where he is paid 200,000 pesos per month.

"There was a guy. He has three consultancies. The salary is 200,000 per month, much bigger than the salary of a president. But i will abolish them. I will suggest to Congress to abolish them, including the money should be returned to Congress. Let the Congress decide," he said.

The Road Board, established in 2000, implements efficient management and use of special funds for road maintenance and improvement of road drainage, installation of adequate traffic light and road safety devices and air pollution control. Robina Asido/DMS