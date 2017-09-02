President Rodrigo Duterte is studying the best way how to go after the ill-gotten wealth of the Marcos family, Malacanang said on Friday.

"The President is studying how best to proceed in a manner that will advance the nation's interest and comply with the law," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

"We understand that certain parties have indicated to the President that there may be an opportunity for the assets of the Marcos family to be turned over to the Republic," he said.

Duterte, in a speech this week, revealed that a "spokesman" of the heirs of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos approached him and expressed the willingness of the Marcoses to return part of their wealth including "a few gold bars" to the government.

He has said that he would form a three-man body, composed of a retired Supreme Court chief justice, an accountant and another person, to negotiate with the Marcoses.

Abella said the government would advise the public what further action to be taken to "finally obtain justice" as the matter becomes clearer. Celerina Monte/DMS