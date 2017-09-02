The military ceased its operation in Marawi City on Friday in observance of Eid’l Adha on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, AFP spokesman, did not say how long the military stopped its operations but said the halt was just done during the morning prayers.

“Early this morning, prior to the moment for prayers, we momentarily silenced our guns and ceased operations to show respect to today’s observance of Eid'l Adha,” he said.

“The silence was observed for the entirety of the time for prayers,” he added.

Padilla said following a short pause (during the morning prayers) the operation against the terrorist in Marawi City “will continue without any let up.”

However, on Thursday, eight people, including three soldiers, were killed in a firefight within the battle area, a regional military spokesperson said. Fifty-two soldiers were wounded due to an explosion from an improvised bomb.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay of the Western Mindanao Command said the troops clashed with the Maute terrorist group members while retaking Bangolo bridge.

Five Maute terrorists were killed, she added.

Petinglay said most of the soldiers sustained slight injuries after being hit by shrapnel from the explosion.

She said government troops continue to conduct clearing operation amid the observance of Islamic holiday but air strikes were not carried out during prayers.

Padilla said based on their latest report the number of government fatalities are now 136, while terrorist members killed has reached to 620. Robina Asido/DMS