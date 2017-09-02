Senator Antonio Trillanes IV said Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and his brother-in-law Mans Carpio should appear in a Senate committee hearing despite the statement of customs broker Mark Taguba saying the two do not belong to the so-called Davao group, which facilitates smuggling.

"The text messages he read aloud which named Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio were never forced on him and neither were they fabricated", Trillanes said in a statement Friday.

"Therefore, Mr. Taguba's clarification doesn't change anything, Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte and Atty. Mans Carpio should still appear before the Blue Ribbon Committee", he added.

Taguba apologized and cleared Vice Mayor Duterte and Carpio Friday on smuggling, news reports said. He said the involvement of the two are based on "hearsay".

In a text message of Taguba to a person named Tita Nani that was shown in the hearing on Thursday, Taguba said,"I haven't filed it yet. All I need for Tito Jack is for either P (Pulong Duterte) or Mans (Manse Carpio) to call collector Vincent Maronilla that we have go signal for our spl (special container)".

When asked by Trillanes if Taguba is certain that Carpio is part of the Davao group, Taguba said:" That is what they said".

Taguba said in the hearing that he did not met Duterte in person.

Trillanes submitted a motion during Thursday's hearing to invite Vice Mayor Duterte and Carpio in the next hearing of the blue ribbon committee. Senator Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee denied the motion. Alanna Ambi/DMS