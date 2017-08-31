New Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena promised to bring change as he formally took over the Bureau of Customs leadership on Wednesday after President Rodrigo Duterte accepted the resignation of former head Nicanor Faeldon.

"Everyone can expect changes. I am not here to pass judgement but I am here to execute changes , changes that will regain public trust and confidence in the bureau", Lapena said in the turnover ceremonies inside the BOC.

Lapena said the president told him to "stop corruption and increase revenue earning" in the bureau.

He said he will bring "new blood" to help in introducing transformative measures in the Customs' system "that have been destroyed by corrupt organization order".

Lapena said he will implement a "one strike policy" to cleanse the BOC that will be supported through a counter intellignece force.

The top priority of the new Customs administration is to priority the "pasalubong" and TARA culture in the BOC", Lapena said.

"My top priority... is do away with the culture of pasalubong and Tara. Strictly no gift and no take policy", he said.

Faeldon appealed to the Customs officials to support the new leadership.

"Rest assured all of you that CDommissioner Isidro Lapena is a better officer, is a better administrator than me, and everything, in all aspect of public service. He is a better person than me and I guarantee you that administration of justice he is also better than me", he said.

Duterte announced the appointment of Lapena, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency director on August 21 and revealed Faeldon had sent his resignation letter three times.

Faeldon was linked in the P6.4 billion worth of shabu from China that was discovered in a warehouse in Valezuela City in May that passed the Customs' check.

"Today, I can look at your eyes: all of you and say that I have done my best. That is really my best. Can't expect more from me given the situation", he said. Alanna Ambi/ DMS