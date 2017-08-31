President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday France has filed a protest after he hit the judicial system in the European country.

"Now, France filed a protest," Duterte said in a speech during the 23rd anniversary of the Technical Education Skills and Development Authority in Taguig City.

He said the protest was made after he mentioned in a recent media interview that in France, "they can detain people almost indefinitely..and the French law says you are guilty and you have to prove your innocence," whereas in the Philippines, there is presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Duterte made such statement as part of rants against United Nations Special Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions Agnes Callamard, who posted on her Twitter that she hoped that the death of 17-year old Kian delos Santos would be the last.

Delos Santos was allegedly a victim of police rub out while they were conducting their anti-drug operation in Caloocan City on August 16.

The French Embassy in the Philippines has said that Duterte was wrong about his understanding of their judicial system.

It said that like the Philippines, French judicial system also follows the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Celerina Monte/DMS