The House of Representatives, through viva voce voting, approved on second reading this week House Bill 6112, which requires operators of public utility vehicles (PUVs) to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) and Global Positioning System (GPS) to deter crime and gather the necessary information to help prosecute criminals.

The bill declares it is the policy of the State to ensure the safety of its citizens, particularly the public transport users, from criminal activity such as theft, robbery, homicide, kidnapping and the like, hence the need to install CCTV and GPS tracker on PUVs.

The bill titled “Public Utility Vehicle Monitoring Act” refers to CCTV as an electronic communications system equipped with a video camera or video cameras, capable of recording and storing signals or digital information and connected to a monitor or set of monitors designed to perform surveillance over a limited area.

Meanwhile, it refers to GPS tracker as an electronic communications device that uses the GPS to determine, track and record its precise location, or of anything on which it is attached or mounted, at regular intervals.

No PUV shall be allowed to operate on any road or highway without the required CCTV and GPS tracker, installed, duly authenticated, and sealed by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the bill provides.

A minimum of two units of CCTV shall be installed for every type of PUV. Replacement of damaged or stolen CCTV or GPS tracker must undergo the same process of installation, authentication and sealing.

The PUV shall be required to display a written notice boldly displayed in conspicuous locations outside and inside the body of the PUV to inform the passengers that the PUV is equipped with CCTV and GPS tracker.

No operator shall be granted a Certificate of Public Convenience without complying with these requirements. Operators of PUVs, which are already in operation prior to the effectivity of the Act, shall comply with the requirements upon renewal of registration or not later than six months from the promulgation of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Act, whichever comes earlier.

The LTFRB, in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Bureau of Product Standards, shall provide for the specifications and standards of the required GPS tracker and CCTV, including the storage device which must be capable of recording at least 30 calendar days of information before being overridden by subsequent ones.

The LTFRB Central Office and its Regional Offices shall establish, maintain and manage a GPS tracking server and an archive of all CCTV recordings of PUVs which are subject of complaints filed before it and of PUVs involved in traffic accidents.

The LTFRB, in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), shall likewise, establish, maintain and manage a GPS tracking server and archive to be manned by authorized LTO personnel in LTO offices located in strategic areas for data gathering and to ensure the effective monitoring of every registered PUV.

The confidentiality of the videos and other information captured by and stored in the CCTV shall be maintained. Unless authorized by the Act, the use, viewing, disclosure or publication of the contents of the storage device, whether in whole or in part, is prohibited.

Upon official written request or electronic mail by a law enforcement agency, its agents shall be granted access to a particular GPS tracking record of the subject vehicle during the conduct of a criminal, administrative, or traffic investigation or police operation.

The bill also contains penalties, including fine, suspension or revocation of the driver's license or franchise as the case may be, and imprisonment. DMS