Over 500 individuals had acquired the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) after engaging in "transactional sex" during the first six months of the year to June, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

This was after 91 cases were reported in June alone, the HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines (HARP) report said.

A total of 510 HIV cases acquired through paid sex have already been reported in the first six months of the year, the DOH said.

"People who engage in transactional sex are those who report that they pay for sex, regularly accept payment for sex, or do both," said the DOH report.

In June, 55 cases involved those that paid for sex, including 54 males and one female.

On the other hand, 24 males had acquired HIV after accepting payment for sex.

Another 12 cases, involving 11 males and one female, were transmitted HIV after engaging in both.

"Most were male, whose ages ranged from 16 to 54 years; while two were females both aged 25 years old," noted the report.

From December 2012 to June 2017, the DOH recorded 4,032 HIV cases involving people who engaged in transactional sex. DMS