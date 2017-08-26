The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) plans to impose “heavier sanctions” for public utility vehicle drivers to reduce “unwarranted acts”, an official said Friday.

“We have requested for heavier sanctions for the drivers, public utility vehicles after hearing, after due process is given”, said Aileen Lizada, board member of the LTFRB in a press conference.

She said LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III signed the letter addressed to Land Transportation Office Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante requesting for new guidelines on PUV drivers last Thursday.

The penalties are: first violation, suspension of professional driver’s license for three months; second violation, suspension of professional driver’s license for six months; and third violation will be revocation of professional driver’s license.

Lizada said the five most common complaints against PUV drivers are arrogance or discourteousness, refusal to convey passengers, contracting passengers, no flag-down meters and choosing passengers.

She said the penalties will be imposed after the hearing on the case.

“We will not rely solely on social media …It is now your duty to prove your case because the sanctions are heavy”, she said.

Bong Suntay, head of the Philippine National Taxi Operators,“If it is a moving violation...let us find the driver so that they will have the sense of responsibility because what is happening now is that…all the violations are pointed to the operators”.

Lizada said all the PUV drivers should take the “mandatory continuing driver’s academy”.

“We have consulted and conferred with Asec. Galvante on the matter regarding mandatory continuing driver’s education. The taxi units are already good in the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG) but the skills of the drivers remain the same”, she said.

“That is where the government steps in. (It) put them on the same page on a nationwide level so that the knowledge of the all the drivers will be the same including taxis”, she added.

Lizada said there will be a fare adjustment for taxi, from P3.50 for 500 meters it will be P3.50 for 300 meters and P3.50 for two minutes waiting time.

She said: “The taxi operators have signified their strong intention that before the end of the year we will have an app where you can book your own taxi”.

Lizada said taxi operators will start using Micab, a taxi hailing application in Metro Manila.

Suntay said the rider will be able to see the picture of the taxi driver, plate number, operator of the taxi and the case number in the application.

“We are trying …to level up, in fact we have agreed among ourselves… to use a common app so you can hail a taxi”, he said.

MiCab founder Eddie Yba?ez said they are different from Uber and Grab ride sharing application. He said the two companies deal with private car owners while MiCab partners with taxi operators. Alanna Ambi/DMS