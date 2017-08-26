President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated on Friday his assurance to investors his administration is taking steps to ensure they can do business in the Philippines with ease.

Duterte made the assurance as he graced the soft launch of the Azuela Cove, an initiative of the Aviana Development Corporation, Ayala Land, Inc., and the Alcantara Group of Companies, in Davao City.

"I assure our private partners that the government has taken measures to ensure that you can do business with ease. We intend to establish an environment that is more conducive for new investments to prosper and for existing businesses to expand and grow," he said.

Duterte has vowed to address corruption, illegal drugs and criminality in the country.

Duterte expressed hope the private-led project in Davao will open more opportunities and bring about prosperity and progress in Mindanao for the future generations.

"It is my hope that this event will strengthen our collective resolve to provide a more comfortable and productive life for every Filipino," Duterte added.

He noted that in the construction and operations of the project, around 6,500 workers are expected to be employed and the surrounding areas are expected to benefit from the increase in land value and the opportunities that are expected to follow.

The project will have condominiums, an events tent and other amenities.

Duterte also noted the plan to build the St. Luke’s Medical Center in the estate.

"This state-of-the-art facility will help us address the medical needs of our people, contributing to the realization of our vision to have a more comprehensive and universal healthcare in the region," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS