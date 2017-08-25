A Vietnamese kidnap victim rescued by the government troops in Basilan last Sunday was formally turned over by the Philippine Navy to the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Vietnam on Wednesday.

Capt. Lued Lincuna, Philippine Navy spokesman, said during the turnover of Do Trung Huiqe, Vietnamese Ambassador Ly Quoc Tuan met with Philippine Navy Flag Office In Command, Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado.

He said Tuan expressed his country’s gratitude on the rescue of the Vietnamese kidnap victim, while Mercado reiterated the commitment of the Philippine Navy in going after the terror group to rescue the remaining captives.

“You have the commitment of the Philippine Navy and the armed forces. In spite of our efforts right now in Marawi, we are not abandoning all our efforts in Jolo, Basilan, and Tawi-tawi in rescuing the kidnap victims,” said Mercado.

Do, a crew member of MV Royal 16, was rescued by the government troops from the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) last Monday in Mataja Island, Basilan.

The Vietnamese sailor, along with other five crew members of bulk carrier, was abducted by Abu Sayyaf bandits off the waters of Coco Island, Basilan on Nov. 11, 2016.

“The successful rescue is an indication of the on-going intensified military operations of the Philippine Navy and the armed forces to destroy elements of ASG in the South and save the innocent individuals who are still captives of the terror group,” said Lincuna. Robina Asido/DMS