The Philippine National Police said Thursday two policemen who shot a soldier dead in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur have been placed under restrictive custody.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, the regional police spokesperson, confirmed Police Officer 2 Ronald Zeros and PO1 Michael Bullanday are under restrictive custody "while regional director is conducting independent investigation on the case.

Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said it is unfortunate Corporal Rodillo Bartolome, 33, was killed in Barangay Monte Alegre by two police officers who mistook him for a gunman.

Galvez said Bartolome is assigned under 53rd Infantry Battalion detailed in Marawi City.

"We extend our sympathies to the family of the soldier and assure them of an impartial investigation to determine the culpability of the responding policemen," Carlos said in a statement.

A report from Police Regional Office 9 said Zeros and Bullanday claimed Bartolome drew a .45 caliber pistol which prompted them to shoot.

Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman, said the victim was on his way home in Brgy. Kanipay, Midsalip, Zamboanga Del Sur.

Padilla said the Western Mindanao Command is coordinating with the PNP to ensure the case will be properly investigated.

“The Western Mindanao Command are doing its best to coordinate with our agencies there and our own forces to conduct throughout investigation, because it cause anger to our troops that comes from the same battalion,” he said.

Galvez said Zeros and Bullanday went to Barangay Monte Alegre onboard a single motorcycle in response to the presence of a man armed with a gun seen in front of a store along the street.

“Upon arrival of the responding police officers in the area, the unidentified male person suddenly drew a Cal .45 pistol moving towards them that prompted the police officers to shoot him,” the police report said.

“As a result thereof, subject person sustained gunshot wounds on the different part of his body that resulted in his death,” it added. DMS/Robina Asido