Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, director of the Quezon City Police District, said Wednesday the house-to-house drug test in Payatas Quezon City last Tuesday was “voluntary”.

Eleazar said in an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, police officers visited the homes of the residents in Brgy. Payatas last Tuesday to invite them for a drug test.

He said the drug test was conducted in the barangay hall but some residents asked them to conduct the test in their houses. “The residents are requesting that it will be conducted in their house”, he said.

Eleazar said he allowed the test to be done in the homes of the residents in the past but he will not allow it.

The QCPD drug test started a “few months ago” in the different barangays of Quezon City, he said.

He said the test is sponsored by barangay chairmen of the area. Alanna Ambi/DMS