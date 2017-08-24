Brig. Gen. Macairog Alberto was designated as the new head of the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), a spokesman said Wednesday.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs office head, confirmed Alberto will be the new ISAFP chief starting Friday replacing Major General Ronald Villanueva who accepted his new position as the 4th Infantry Division Commander in Eastern Mindanao.

Arevalo also emphasized the qualification of Macairog as the new ISAFP chief.

“He (Macairog) is considered a national security fellow and besides that his skills is covering not only combat operations but also intelligence operations,” he said.

“He has been entrusted he has had successful stint in operations focusing in counter terrorism counter-insurgency applied with educational training locally and abroad in the field of operations and intelligence,” he added.

“He is the man for the job he is expected to deliver especially at this time faced with challenges violent extremism in fact s our president after the Marawi he will be focusing on counter insurgency,” Arevalo noted.

Arevalo said Macairog, a graduate of Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, is commander of the 1001st Infantry Brigade, 10th Infantry Division in Compostella Valley. Robina Asido/DMS