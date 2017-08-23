Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Rosa said Northern

Police District (NPD) Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo was

“administratively relieved” on Tuesday following the death of 17 year

old Kian Lloyd Delos Santos in a police operation in Caloocan City.

“Effective today, the director of NPD is administratively relieved”,

Dela Rosa told dzMM.

Kian, a Grade 11 student was killed in the Oplan Galugad of PNP in

Caloocan City on August 16.

“General Fajardo is administratively relieved while the investigation

is going on to give way to an impartial investigation for it to finish

faster”, Dela Rosa said.

National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde

initially relieved Chief Inspector Amor Cerilo, Police Community

Precinct 7 commander and three officers involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna, Caloocan City police chief, was

relieved last Monday and placed in the Regional Personnel Holding and

Accounting Unit to “preclude possibility of his influence over the

investigation of the incident”, said Chief Superintendent Dionardo

Carlos, PNP spokesman.

Dela Rosa said the “command responsibility” is on Fajardo. He said

Fajardo will be placed in the admin holding unit of PNP in Camp Crame.

In a report of the Caloocan police, the police officers linked in

Kian’s case were allegedly fired upon which prompted them to fire back

and shot Kian, Carlos said in a press conference on Monday. Alanna

Ambi/DMS