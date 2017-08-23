English Articles
Northern Police Director Fajardo 'administratively relieved': Dela Rosa
Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Rosa said Northern
Police District (NPD) Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo was
“administratively relieved” on Tuesday following the death of 17 year
old Kian Lloyd Delos Santos in a police operation in Caloocan City.
“Effective today, the director of NPD is administratively relieved”,
Dela Rosa told dzMM.
Kian, a Grade 11 student was killed in the Oplan Galugad of PNP in
Caloocan City on August 16.
“General Fajardo is administratively relieved while the investigation
is going on to give way to an impartial investigation for it to finish
faster”, Dela Rosa said.
National Capital Region Police Office Director Oscar Albayalde
initially relieved Chief Inspector Amor Cerilo, Police Community
Precinct 7 commander and three officers involved in the incident.
Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna, Caloocan City police chief, was
relieved last Monday and placed in the Regional Personnel Holding and
Accounting Unit to “preclude possibility of his influence over the
investigation of the incident”, said Chief Superintendent Dionardo
Carlos, PNP spokesman.
Dela Rosa said the “command responsibility” is on Fajardo. He said
Fajardo will be placed in the admin holding unit of PNP in Camp Crame.
In a report of the Caloocan police, the police officers linked in
Kian’s case were allegedly fired upon which prompted them to fire back
and shot Kian, Carlos said in a press conference on Monday. Alanna
Ambi/DMS