Nine persons died and 16 wounded after a barangay in Maluso town, Basilan province was attacked by around 1o0 men believed to be under Abu Sayyaf leader Furiji Indama 5:30 am Monday, police said.

The Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao police said killed were Radzma Arakani, Radsma Hassan

Camina dela Cruz, Reynaldo Esparcia, Marktan Jalad, Ajid Aminulla, Ryan Joplo, Baby Arakani, Andok Haykin Katoh Andok.

Wounded were Roderick Villarin, Jul-Hari Arakani, Lokaya Arakani, Grace Fernandez, Reck Joplo, Midzfhar Arakani, Joel dela Cruz, Julhari Arajani, Mariam dela Cruz, Jessie dela Cruz, Tarhata Arakani, Jimmy Magid, Arnold Abenedo, Lukaya Atakani, Jordan Garcia and Solo Arakani.

"Unidentified number of wounded civilians (were) evacuated to Isabela City for immediate medication,":said Chief Inspector Tara Leah Cuyco, PNP ARMM information officer, in a report. Four houses and a health center were burned by the attackers.

Superintendent Christoper Panapan, Basilan provincial police chief, told dzBB in a radio interview: "The Abu Sayyaf is behind this."

Cuyco said around 6 am police received a call from a barangay official that Barangay Tubigan was under attack by armed men.

At 6:30am policemen led by Senior Inspector Alfadda Osalli responded while two teams conducted checkpoints in specific areas.

The attackers withdrew towards the mountanuous area of Barangay Tubigan, the report said. DMS