Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said 17-year-old Kian Lloyd Delos Santos, who was killed in a police operation in Caloocan , was used as a “drug courier” by his father.

“The Northern Police District told me that the boy was used by his father in selling drugs”, Dela Rosa said in a radio interview with Dzbb.

“They also have a report that the boy was carrying a gun. That is the report I heard”, he added.

Delos Santos, a grade 11 student, died during the Oplan Galugad of the Caloocan police on August 16.

Dela Rosa said he is dismayed with the result of the police operation.

“I didn't like the outcome of the operation where the boy died because he is still young. He can still change”, he said.

Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said in a press conference in Camp Crame, the three cops linked to the incident weere fired upon, according to their report.

“They were going to the area, according to the report, group of men scampered, they were going after them. Shots were fired eventually they got Kian”, Carlos said.

The three officers, with the commander of the Caloocan City Police Community Precinct (PCP) 7, was relieved and placed under restrictive custody at the the National Capital Region Police Office, Dela Rosa said.

Senior Superintendent Chito Bersaluna was administratively relieved on Monday as the Caloocan city police chief, to avoid influencing investigation of any investigative bodies, Carlos said.

Dela Rosa ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to speed up their investigation .

PNP is open for investigations of other organizations, Carlos said.

The Commission on Human Rights, National Bureau of Investigation and others expressed their intention to separately investigate the case of Delos Santos. Alanna Ambi/DMS