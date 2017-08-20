Four people died and around 750 families were left homeless after fire struck in two residential areas in Manila on Friday.

Bureau of Fire Protection-Manila said six buildings at the Vitas Temporary Housing in Tondo burned down at 3:09 pm. Analyn Ambulinog, 5, and her sister, Lina , 4, died, BFP said.

The fire was put out at 8:26 pm, after almost six hours, leaving around 500 families homeless.

Damage was estimated around P3 million, BFP Manila said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in Adriatico Street, Malate at 3:53 pm. which reached Task Force Alpha at 4:40 pm.

The bodies of Abelardo Salonga, 77, and Jimmy Salonga, 47, were found in a comfort room, said BFP Manila

The six-hour fire displaced 250 families. At least P2.7 million worth of properties were destroyed, said BFP Manila BFP Manila said the cause of the two fires have yet to be determined. Alanna Ambi/DMS