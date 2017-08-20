Emmanuel Leyco, an undersecretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), was named Officer-in-Charge, Malacanang announced Saturday.

The designation of Leyco, who is undersecretary for finance and administration of the DSWD, is "effective immediately", according to a statement by Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

"We wish him all the best," added Abella.

Leyco replaced Judy Taguiwalo as DSWD secretary after her appointment was rejected by the Commission on Appointment on Wednesday.

The Palace said it was dismayed with the rejection of Taguiwalo by the bicameral body.

Taguiwalo, one of the three left-leaning members of the cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte, was the third cabinet member to be rejected by the Commission on Appointments.

The others were Perfecto Yasay Jr as secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Gina Lopez as secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. DMS