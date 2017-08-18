The Philippines is now a narcotic country, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday.

This as Duterte said embattled Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon wrote to him thrice asking him to be relieved from his post.

Showing again a thick folder containing the list of judges, policemen, prosecutors and local officials who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs during his visit in Ozamiz City, he said, "Now, you asked, the Philippines: Are we or are we not a narcotic country? Yes we are."

Late last month, police conducted anti-drug raids in Ozamiz, resulting to the death of 15 people, including its mayor Reynaldo Parojinog, and arrest of other members of the Parojinog family.

The Parojinogs were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

In the same speech, the president said even those in the BOC were involved in illegal drugs.

"The Bureau of Customs, which I am depending on, son of a bitch, is also into drugs. How will I succeed?," he said.

The Senate and the House of Representatives have been conducting separate investigations into the smuggling of illegal drugs from China in May.

The illegal drugs passed through Customs lane and yet they were only seized days after from some warehouses in Metro Manila.

Duterte said he thought the BOC was his ally in the fight against illegal drugs.

But he clarified Faeldon was not one of those who betrayed him.

"Faeldon has written me thrice, asking me to relive him," he said, noting Faeldon told him that he failed to fulfill his promise to address corruption in the agency.

"He (Faeldon) said, 'I cannot control, Sir. I can't," Duterte said as he described the Customs as "X rated, hard core. It is corrupt to the core." Celerina Monte/DMS