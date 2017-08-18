At least 25 persons were killed within 24 hours in a big anti-crime drive in Manila, the spokesman of the Manila Police District (MPD) said Thursday.

Superintendent Erwin Margarejo said in a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, 14 individuals killed were linked with drugs while 11 were robbery and holdup suspects.

Margarejo said 70 were arrested in a simultaneous operation of the MPD from 7 am of Wednesday to 7 pm. on Thursday.

He said five persons were killed in the Quiapo area, four in Moriones Tondo and Malate, Manila.

Three persons were killed in Sampaloc, Sta. Ana and Pandacan. There were two killed in Ermita and one in Meisic, Binondo.

Around 24 individuals were arrested in Moriones and 23 in Sampaloc while six were arrested in Sta. Ana and Malate, Manila.

Four were arrested in Roxabago, three in Ermita and Pandacan while one individual was arrested in Sta. Mesa.

Some bodies of the suspects killed in the operations remain unidentified, Margarejo said.

Philippine National Police Ronald Dela Rosa said in a press conference in Ozamiz City, casualties during operations are unavoidable.

“There were many targets, multiple targets. The others resisted. WE really expect that someone will be killed”, he said.

Dela Rosa said the police need to take their war on drugs operations on another level.

“After one year of our administration, we still need to step up there because the problem is still there. It is not finished yet”, he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS