Malacanang expressed support on Tuesday the decision of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board suspending the operation of Uber Transport Systems, a transport network company, for one month despite opposition by some commuters.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abellas said the problem between Uber and LTFRB should be addressed immediately so as not to further affect the commuting public.

"We will leave that to the DOTr (Department of Transportation). But however, regarding the Uber matter, we said we do empathize with the traveling public. It affects everyone, including us at times," he said.

LTFRB is an attached agency of DOTr.

"On the other hand, that’s exactly why we wish that the LTFRB and the Uber situation should be --- should be completed as soon as possible. It should be addressed and it should be resolved as soon as possible," Abella stressed.

LTFRB has suspended Uber for continuing to accept additional accreditation of new and active accounts. Celerina Monte/DMS