The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board dismissed a motion for reconsideration filed by Uber Systems Inc. (USI) on a one-month suspension of its accreditation which the agency imposed on Monday for defying “the terms and conditions of their certificate of accreditation but a clear violation of the latest order of the Board.” .

In a three-page order released Tuesday night, the LTFRB junked Uber's argument there was a misappreciation of the term "active" where Uber insists it did not violate the directives in the July 26 order not allowing them to accept applications.

The order was signed by LTFRB chairman Martin Delgra III, board members Ronaldo Corpus and Aileen Lizada.

Uber said they accepted applications but have not activated accounts of their applicants. The LTFRB said it is still a violation.

"The board expressly directed that there shall be no acceptance of additional applications for accreditation of transport network vehicles service (TNVS). The mere acceptance, much less, receipt and evaluation of documents submitted by applicants for accreditation is tantamount to a direct violation of the order dated July 26, 2017," the order read.

The LTFRB said the public statement of Uber admitting they still accept applications beyond the July 26 order worked against their interest.

"The respondent USI has not only defied the terms and conditions of their certificate of accreditation but a clear violation of the latest order of the board," it said.

The continued advertisement, acceptance and accreditation of drivers despite the moratorium gave rise to the rising number of colorum TNVS which only prejudiced the misguided applicants, according to the

LTFRB.

Uber, in a statement, expressed disappointment with the decision of the LTFRB a denying their motion for reconsideration.

"We are disappointed with the LTFRB's decision to deny our reconsideration and will comply with the order," it said in a statement. DMS