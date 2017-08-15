Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar issued on Monday show cause order against three employees of the state-run Phiippine News Agency over recent erroneous posts on its website.

"Show cause orders were sent to three employees," he told reporters in a text message.

A show cause order issued to explain why an action, such as suspension, dismissal or other disciplinary action, should not be meted out to the recipient of the order.

Earlier in the day, Andanar ordered his legal officers to determine the culpability of the officials of the PNA.

In a statement, Andanar said he summoned the editorial staff of PNA led by its chief, Virginia Arcilla-Agtay, to determine the culpability of some personnel who may have been remiss in their duties.

PNA is an attached agency of the PCOO.

The statement said Andanar "reprimanded" the PNA personnel concerned for the erroneous posting of the DOLE Philippines logo on a story that pertained to the Department of Labor and Employment late last week.

He also asked PNA editors to explain the Xinhua news faux pas over the weekend that was also subjected to ridicule.

On August 6, PNA posted on its web portal an article of Chinese-run Xinhua news agencing, calling the arbitral tribunal award on the Philippines as "ill-founded."

Andanar also reminded PNA reporters and editors that the public expects the highest standards of professionalism stressing due diligence and propriety is a must at all times for the news organization.

Andanar has directed his legal officers to determine the culpability of the PNA officials concerned under existing government rules and laws.

“We are all in one team, one family. We will do what is necessary to improve our services. The people expect proficiency, no less,” he said.

To avoid similar incidents in the future, Andanar has formed a PNA Editorial Board, which he will lead. The members of the Board include Undersecretary Jose Joel Sy Egco, a former editor and chief of reporters of The Manila Times; Assistant Secretary Joseph Lawrence Garcia; Agtay; Journalist/Consultant Albert Gamboa; and PNA acting Executive Editor Louie Morente.

"The Board will act as the last gatekeeper. All stories must pass under its scrutiny,” Andanar explained. Celerina Monte/DMS