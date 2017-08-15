Another kidnap victim escaped from Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) has rescued by the government troops on Monday morning.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, identified the kidnap victim as Edmundo Ramos alias Moymoy.

He said the victim was rescued at the vicinity of Tapiantana, Basilan Province around 1 am. He is part of the five construction workers who were abducted by the Abu Sayyaf last month. One escaped and three were recovered last weekend.

Sobejana said Ramos was brought by a concerned civilian who took him in after his escape from the hands of his abductors in Sulu. Robina Asido/DMS