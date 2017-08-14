A sub-leader of Abu Sayyaf Group was killed in a military operation off the waters of Sulu on early Sunday morning, a military official

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu commander said their Fleet-Marine Forces were conducting maritime interdiction in the sea waters of Brgy. Silangkan, Sulu when the encounter the terrorist group around 1 am.

He said the terrorist group led by sub-leader Badong Muktadil were onboard a Jungkong type of watercraft when they encounter the government forces.

Sobejana failed to give further details about the firefight but he confirmed Muktadil was killed during the encounter.

"Badong Muktadil was killed during the process," he said.

"His cadaver was brought to Camp General Teodulfo Bautista (CGTB) Station Hospital, Brgy Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition," he added.

Sobejana said Muktadil and his group have existing warrant of arrest for kidnapping, serious illegal detention and murder.

"They are also wanted by the Malaysian authorities for their involvement in sea jacking, attacks on foreign vessels and abductions at the maritime borders of Tawi-tawi and Sabah, Malaysia," he said.

"The neutralization of Badong is another big setback on the ASG particularly on their kidnapping and terroristic activities making the residents in Sulu felt some sort of relief from the threat posed by Badong's group," he added.

Sobejana said Badong’s group is involved in the abduction of a Taiwanese national at Pon Pon Island Resort in Sabah on November 2013, and the sea jacking of Vietnamese xessel (MV Giang Hai) off Pearl Bank, Tawi-tawi last February 19, 2017. Robina Asido/DMS