Two policemen were killed and four wounded in an ambush by suspected New People’s Army in Viga, Catanduanes province on Thursday, a regional police spokesperson said.

PO1 Eva Torcilino and PO3 Joseph Tupue from the Viga Municipal Police Station were killed, said Senior Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, public information officer of the Bicol Regional Police Office, in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

Senior Inspector Ernesto Montes Jr., the Viga police chief, SPO1 Marwin De Vera and two drug surrenderees were wounded in the ambush, added Calubaquib.

Calubaquib said De Vera, PO3 Quirico Orteniro , PO1 Rousner Carbonel and PO1 Bryan Magalong with 10 drug surrenderees are travelling along Brgy. Sagrada when a suspected improvised explosive device exploded at 11:20 am.

She said the explosion was followed by “successive bursts of fire” which injured De Vera and two drug surenderees.

Montes’ team responded and engaged the attackers, which numbered around 20,Calubaquib said.

She said Torcilino and Tupue were killed in the gunfight and their bodies were recovered later. Montes was rushed to the hospital after being shot at the back.

Chief Inspector Rogelyn Calandria of the Bicol Regional Police Office said in an earlier phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun the police officers and surenderees are supposed to go to a health center in Viga for health assessment. Alanna Ambi/DMS