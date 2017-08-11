Seven people including two soldiers were killed while another one was wounded in an encounter with the members of Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) in Sulu on Thursday morning.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, Joint Task Force Sulu Commander, said government forces were conducting security and rescue operation against abductors of the kidnap victims in Sulu when they encountered around 30 armed men in the vicinity of Sitio Langhub, Brgy Pang, Kalingalan Caluang, Sulu around 4 am.

The nearly 30-minute battle resulted in the death of two soldier and five ASG members whose bodies were recovered after the firefight.

Sobejana said government forces also recovered seven high-powered firearms.

This includes two M16 rifles, one M14, one Garand rifle, one KG-9 sub machine gun, one Baret rifle and one shotgun.

Sobejana said the Abu Sayyaf are holding a total of 23 kidnap victims in Sulu, with 15 of them foreigners. Robina Asido/DMS