まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-26度
両替レート
1万円=P4,490
$100=P5,000

8月6日のまにら新聞から

Magnitude 5 quake hits Bukidnon

［ 149 words｜2017.8.6｜英字 ］

Another earthquake hit a province in Mindanao on Saturday afternoon. .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded at 11 kilometers southwest of Valencia City, Bukidnon around 3:39 pm.

The tremor occurred seven hours after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani around 8:30 am.

The second quake, also tectonic in origin, has a depth of 10 km.

Just like the first tremor, Dandy Camero, Phivolcs science research assistant, said the second earthquake was possibly caused by a movement of a local fault.

The agency recorded Intensity V in Valencia City, Intensity IV in Malabalay City and Maramag, all in Bukidnon.

Intensity III was felt in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Kidapawan, Intensity II in Kalilalangan, Bukidnon and Intensity I in Mambajao and Camiguin.

Camero said damage to properties is not expected but aftershocks are possible. Robina Asido/DMS