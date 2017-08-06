Another earthquake hit a province in Mindanao on Saturday afternoon. .

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a magnitude 5 earthquake was recorded at 11 kilometers southwest of Valencia City, Bukidnon around 3:39 pm.

The tremor occurred seven hours after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani around 8:30 am.

The second quake, also tectonic in origin, has a depth of 10 km.

Just like the first tremor, Dandy Camero, Phivolcs science research assistant, said the second earthquake was possibly caused by a movement of a local fault.

The agency recorded Intensity V in Valencia City, Intensity IV in Malabalay City and Maramag, all in Bukidnon.

Intensity III was felt in the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Kidapawan, Intensity II in Kalilalangan, Bukidnon and Intensity I in Mambajao and Camiguin.

Camero said damage to properties is not expected but aftershocks are possible. Robina Asido/DMS