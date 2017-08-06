Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said Saturday he will base his decision on the performance of police officers by the oversight committee against illegal gambling to determine if a cop will be relieved.

“I have here an oversight committee in national headquarters… that will monitor their performance and the presence of illegal gambling in their area so after 15 days I will depend in their report as to who should be relieved and who should not be base in their performance”, Dela Rosa said in an interview with DZBB.

Dela Rosa said he is prepared to announce police officers who will be relieved after 15 days. “We are transparent…We should announce”, he said.

He ordered the PNP to go all out against illegal gambling on July 31 after the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office expressed their dismay on the slow action of the police.

Dela Rosa said there are oversight committees in the regional and provincial level.

He said the policemen started arresting persons involved on illegal gambling after his order.“In the report that was told to me, they really started arresting. They really go on all out war”, he said.

Dela Rosa said police will crack down on all forms of illegal gambling, including jueteng and masiao.

“As long as it is illegal , I said my order is to arrest all forms of illegal gambling for them not to say anything”, he said. Alanna Ambi/DMS